Avika Gor opens up on chemistry with co-actor Sai Ronak

BallikaVadhu-fame Avika Gor’s chemistry with co-actor Sai Ronak has been loved by their fans. They share the screen in Avika’s upcoming production Popcorn.

She says, “We share a great amount of screen chemistry. We are very good friends. We love working together. We inspire each other. I inspire him with my punctuality and he inspires with his love for learning new things.” It is being directed by Murali Naga Srinivas Gandham.

She adds, “I have worked with Ronak in #Bro before this. I had my first onscreen kiss in that film and I still remember he made me so comfortable. When I was told that we are doing Popcorn, I suggested his name. I wanted someone in my production to be tantrum-less, hardworking, talented and comfortable with me. It was the best decision. He has done an amazing job. He is a great dancer.”