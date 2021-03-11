Winner of Indian Idol 2021, Pawandeep Rajan will be seen as a captain in 'Superstar Singer 2', which will premiere on Sony TV on April 23. He gets candid

How does it feel to be back on a singing reality show?

Superstar Singer is one of television’s most-loved kids’ singing reality show and being a part of the captains’ panel will be the most incredible experience of my life. I consider myself really fortunate.

What would be your role as a captain?

I will be guiding and grooming young contestants. I’m looking forward and excited to impart my knowledge to them, so that they can perform their best on stage.

How have been the initial audition rounds?

They have been great! We travelled to every corner of the country to find some extraordinary singing talent. While we thought it would be easy, it was so hard to choose from these talented bunch of kids as all of them were exceptional.

What do you have to say about reuniting with Indian Idol contestants?

I am excited as I am getting a chance to share the platform with my fellow Indian Idol contestants. Competing with them along with the kids will be fun and challenging, as all of them are such good singers.

Any special talent that you observed in contestants this year?

These kids have some mystical strength in them in terms of rapid learning, adaptive skills and confident attitude. At such a young age, they have very good sense of music.

How has been the experience of working with judges — Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali, and Himesh Reshammiya?

Himesh sir, Javed sir and Alka ma’am are such humble human beings. I have grown looking up to them and feel really blessed to have got a chance to work along with them, and become a better version of myself.

From being an Indian Idol contestant to now a captain on Singing Superstar, how will you sum up the journey?

To begin with, I want to offer my gratitude to Sony TV and thank them for all their efforts in moulding me into the person I am today. Indian Idol was an important platform in my journey that I will cherish forever. It was this beginning that brought me such great opportunities.

How will this be different from other singing reality shows?

The show’s viewers are the lifeblood of the journey, and I’d like to reassure them that it will be a rollercoaster of emotions, mesmerising music, excitement and banter.