Ayush Khatri, who has made his OTT debut with the series Moral Justice, feels social media has made a difference to the industry

What are the prominent projects you have done so far in your career?

Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap, Satrangi Sasural, Agent Raghav - Crime Branch and Tasha-e-ishq. I recently made my debut as a lead in OTT series Moral Justice.

How did you get your first break?

Just before leaving Mumbai, I got a call from Four Lions production and they offered me a cameo in three episodes of a show titled Arjun. This was my first experience in Mumbai and this is how I got my big break in the industry.

If not an actor, what would you have been and why?

If I weren’t an actor, I would have been involved in many different things. In addition to acting, I’m an influencer, creating content and collaborating with brands. I’m also working in a real estate firm as a sales promoter. Apart from all that, I’m involved in multiple other endeavours, and will continue to do so.

What changes do you find in the industry since the time you’ve joined?

I’ve been in Mumbai for many years and have seen a lot of changes. Social media has made a big difference to the entertainment industry. Now, there are more opportunities and it’s not necessary that someone who played a lead role in one show will automatically get another. People are looking for new faces with a strong social media presence and a good connection with the audience.

Why haven’t you done any reality shows as yet?

Well, up to this point, I haven’t done a reality show because I didn’t find the right opportunity. I think life has taught me a lot and now I feel ready for it. Earlier, I didn’t have the experience to sustain myself in a reality show, which is why I did not attempt it. But now, I’m fully prepared for the challenge.

Will you do Bigg Boss if offered?

Yes, I would definitely do Bigg Boss. I believe that I’ve gathered valuable experiences in my life, and I view mistakes as opportunities for growth. By facing challenging situations, we gain knowledge. So, I’ve turned my past mistakes into a treasure trove of experiences. I want to bring these to Bigg Boss and share them with the audience. I consider myself as someone with a lot of interesting stories!

