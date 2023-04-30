Ayushi Khurana's fitness tips

Ayushi Khurana, who plays the lead role in Star Bharat’s Ajooni, shared some tips to stay hydrated and maintain health during the summer.
She said, “While shooting in the summer, we need to keep ourselves hydrated. As a solution, I consume a lot of fluid throughout the day, like buttermilk, lassi, fruit juice, and coconut water. Apart from this, I avoid doing heavy workouts and prefer walking or swimming.” Ayushi also advised her fans to avoid eating fried, spicy or outside food.
