Ayushmann Khurrana meets Ed Sheeran, treats him to his mother's 'pinni'

British singer Ed Sheeran is in India and ahead of his Mumbai gig, he met Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday. Interestingly, Ayushmann made Ed Sheeran taste his mother’s homemade pinni.

Talking about his meeting with the Perfect hitmaker, Ayuhsmann said, “I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother’s homemade pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. Ed is in India, our country, to entertain us. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!” Ayushmann also shared a picture of himself with Ed Sheeran. Earlier in the day, Ed Sheeran visited a school in Mumbai. The singer-songwriter interacted with students and sang songs for them in the classroom.

Ed Sheeran is all set to perform in Mumbai on March 16 as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. — ANI

King-size praise

Ed Sheeran seems to have become a fan of the singer King. Opening up about his musical aspirations and his interest in collaborating with Indian artistes, Ed Sheeran recently expressed his desire to join forces with King. Speaking to a leading entertainment portal, Ed Sheeran said, “It would be King. He has been making waves lately, and he is a very good artiste.”

Speaking of King, the global music icon has previously collaborated with various international artistes, including American pop singer Nick Jonas for Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife), Tanzanian artiste Rayvanny, American singer-songwriter Julia Michaels, and rapper Gucci Mane for the New Life album.

