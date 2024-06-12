B-town condemns terror attack on pilgrims in Reasi

B-town condemns terror attack on pilgrims to the Shiv Khori temple in Reasi in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir

Devastated. This heinous attack on innocent pilgrims is horrific. Why civilians and children?! It’s so hard to comprehend the hatred we’re witnessing around the world. — Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Alia Bhatt

This is heartbreaking. My heart goes out to the victims and their families. Violence against the innocent shakes the very core of our family. — Alia Bhatt

Varun Dhawan

Devastated by the horrific attack on innocent pilgrims in Reasi. I strongly condemn this cowardly terrorist act. Praying for the departed souls. My condolences to the victims and their families. Om Shanti. — Varun Dhawan

Parineeti Chopra

Heartbroken to see the images coming in from #Reasi. Praying for the family of the deceased; may God give them strength, and may the injured recover as soon as possible. — Parineeti Chopra

Mohit Raina

Deeply disturbed pained saddened by the attack on pilgrims in Reasi. Jammu, May Almighty give the loved ones of victims the strength to bear the pain. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Mohit Raina

Richa Chadha

Onlycowards can attack pilgrims peacefully headed to a place of worship. May justice be served… Heartbreaking news at the start of this week… #ReasiTerrorAttack. — Richa Chadha

Armaan Malik

Just learned about the horrific terror attack on the innocent pilgrims in #Reasi. My thoughts and prayers are with the departed souls, and I extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families. — Armaan Malik

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Priyanka Chopra #Reasi