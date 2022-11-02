Babil Khan set for a debut with Qala

Late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil is set to make his film debut with Qala, which will release on Netflix on December 1. Set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, Qala is the story of an eponymous young playback singer. The psychological drama is directed by Anvitaa Dutt. — TMS
