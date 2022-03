Sheetal

Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu brings the crown to Chandigarh, as she returns home for the first time after her win in December 2021. “I am glad to be back. It has been six months since I was last here; in between I did come for one day when I won Miss Diva India title. I am happy to meet my parents and people of Punjab,” she says, craving for homemade makki ki roti and sarson ka saag, although she had learnt how to make it on her own in New York.