Back on sets: Krissann Barretto on working with Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is an epic love saga and the new season, starring Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor, will also witness Krissann Barretto back as Alya’s character.
It will stream for free on Voot, starting December 2.
Krissann says, “My character, Alya, is a funny but heartbroken girl who will now emerge as a stronger character. Alya and I share quite a few similarities like understanding others’ point of view and caring for friends.”
On her experience of working with Parth and Niti, she adds, “It was like we never left! It was just like another day from season one. We had so much fun on the sets.”
