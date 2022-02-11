Oscars’ 2022 ceremony won’t require attendees to provide proof of vaccination

This year’s Oscars ceremony will not require in-person attendees to provide proof of vaccination against Covid. After a 2021 ceremony that saw the Academy Awards downsize to a smaller gathering at Los Angeles’ Union Station, the Oscars will return to its traditional setting in the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard for its upcoming ceremony on March 27. It is not yet known if the audience size might be reduced this year.

Last year’s ceremony featured strict Covid testing and masking policies for in-person attendees, in accordance with health and safety protocols. In the year since, vaccines against the virus have become widely available to the general public. Guidelines encouraging proof of vaccination have become commonplace for large-scale events, especially in Los Angeles. Although the Academy will suggest attendees to be vaccinated, the 2022 Oscars ceremony will also require attendees to be tested prior to attending, with unvaccinated guests having additional and more stringent testing requirements.

Under this rule, the Academy is technically complying with Los Angeles County’s policy on “indoor mega events”, which require either full vaccination status or day-of negative Covid-19 tests to all attendees aged two and older. — IANS

