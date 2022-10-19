'Monsoon Wedding' to premiere as a musical in Doha

Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding, which was released in 2001, had bagged the Golden Lion Award at the Venice International Film Festival. The film is based around a dysfunctional Indian family as they prepare for their daughter’s wedding. Now, the film will be presented as a stage musical very soon! The organisers have announced the details of its premiere, which will be on November 15 in Doha. — TMS

