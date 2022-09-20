Saiyami Kher's look for her upcoming movie inspired by Nargis Dutt

In Saiyami Kher’s latest pictures from an upcoming film, her look is inspired by the legendary actress Nargis Dutt. Saiyami is wearing a simple cotton saree, with a simple bindi, with plaited hair. The look is inspired by that of Nargis in the film Lajwanti (1958).

Saiyami says, “Nargis Dutt is a legend and just mere comparison with her is the biggest compliment I have got. The comparison feels like such an honour. She was all beauty and grace. I love most of her movies, but Shree 420, Aag and Mother India are my favourites. I love black and white films. It’s actually a dream for me to do a film like that.” — TMS