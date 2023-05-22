Sony Entertainment Television’s Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3 is set to return for another season, with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar reprising their roles as Ram Kapoor and Priya.

Staying true to its core concept, the third edition of this cult drama will bring alive another mature love story.

Talking about her return to the show, an elated Disha Parmar says, “The return of Bade Acche Lagte Hain is a testament to the enduring popularity of the show and its characters. It’s an incredible feeling to know that the character I played resonated with audiences across India; it’s a surreal feeling to have been able to contribute and become a part of the show’s legacy. Priya has always been adamant about the things that she believed in, but this time around, she is even more strong-willed, and I am looking forward to playing her. I am certain that all our fans will be just as excited as we are to return to the show and follow the journey of both Ram and Priya as they continue to evolve. We can’t wait to share this new chapter of the show with our viewers and to see where the story takes us.”