Banita Sandhu comes out about her relationship with AP Dhillon

Banita Sandhu, who is known for her work in October and Sardar Udham, has made her relationship with Punjabi music artiste AP Dhillon official. The actress recently took to Instagram to share an array of loved up pictures with the Brown Munde hitmaker. Banita wrote in the caption, “with me” and dropped a heart emoji with it. Rumours about AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu started doing the rounds after they featured together in the singer’s recent music video With You. Earlier, a picture of the two kissing also went viral.

Talking about AP Dhillon, the Summer High hitmaker recently released his documentary AP Dhillon: First of a Kind, the premier of which was a starry affair as many Bollywood celebs, including superstar Salman Khan attended the premiere of the series in Mumbai. —IANS

