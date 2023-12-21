‘Barbie’ director Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach marry after 12 years of dating

IANS

After a terrific run at the global box-office with her directorial Barbie, Greta Gerwig has now begun a new chapter in her life. Greta and her long-time partner, Noah Baumbach, are married. A source said that the two got married in New York City Hall. The couple first met while filming the 2010 movie Greenberg and began their romantic relationship in 2011.

The news comes after a busy year for the couple, who co-wrote the Barbie screenplay and announced that they quietly welcomed a second son in an interview in July. The new addition joined the couple’s first baby together, son Harold Ralph Gerwig Baumbach, whom they welcomed in March 2019. That December, Noah, 54, spoke about why he enjoyed working alongside his now wife.

“I think the pleasure of writing for us is that it seeps into everything. I’d show her a cut of my movie, and then a few months later, I’m watching her movie. I don’t want to sound sickeningly happy, but it’s a truly great thing to watch someone you love make something and love the thing they make. I don’t know how else to say it without saying a lot,” he said.

In 2020, the two had the honour of being nominated for Oscars in the same year. While Noah was nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for Marriage Story, Greta was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for Little Women.

#New York