B’day note: Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak wishes half-brother in a post

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her half-brother Reyansh Kohli. On Sunday (November 27), Reyansh turned six and the doting sister, Palak, shared two pictures with her brother. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the boy that makes me worthy and whole. No smile is as bright and infectious as yours, and no desire in the world will trump my desire for your utmost happiness and contentment. I want you to only experience the good in people. I want you to remain the kind, conscientious man you already are...”

Shweta Tiwari with son Reyansh Kohli

Palak is Shweta Tiwari’s daughter with her first husband, Raja Choudhary. On the other hand, Reyansh Kohli is Shweta Tiwari’s son with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. Their relationship hit a rough patch in 2019. Palak gained fame from the music video of Bijlee Bijlee and Mangta Hai Kya. She will soon be seen in the film, The Virgin Tree.