Amal Sehrawat, who will be seen in Colors' new show Har Phool Ki Mohini, talks about the show and his role

After Choti Sarrdaarni, what did you do in the break time?

I had to move back to Delhi because while I was shooting Choti Sarrdaarni, I lost my father to Covid and my mom was not keeping well. She couldn’t take that shock. Also, I was extensively busy sorting our property issues that started after the sudden demise of my father.

What is Har Phool Ki Mohini all about?

It’s a love story between a Haryanvi boy and a South-Indian girl. The audience will get to see two flavours of India in one story. Haryanvi and South Indian cultures coming together will make for an entertaining journey. There is a strong message given through humour and drama.

What is your learning from the industry?

God has been very kind to me and, thankfully, I’ve come a long way till now. But there is a long way to go ahead. My only learning is to be honest with work.

What are your views on the growing competition in the industry?

Well, competition is a part and parcel of life. Competition has not increased because of the number of platforms or mediums, but the platforms have provided the opportunity to various competitors, various contemporaries who are really good with their craft and it’s a good sign.

Has the content on television evolved?

Of course. For my new show, we have held a proper workshop, character descriptions, look tests and more. Content-wise, it’s not about the kitchen drama anymore, it’s about dealing with the larger issues in society and giving a strong message to resolve them.

Are you fond of social media?

I’m open to sharing facts about my personal and professional life on social media. I have no inhibitions. But, I’m not very fond of social media. For me social media is just a tool to get an update about what’s happening around.

How tough is it to keep it real on social media?

It’s just a matter of choice, as most people try to project an image and hide their real selves. I see photographs of people with filters, showing their flawless skin. It’s easier to be fake than real. There are a very few people who keep it real. I feel it’s time to change our mindset.