Newly crowned Femina Miss India Union Territory 2022, Seerat Sidhu aims at promoting higher education for girls

Seerat Sidhu has broken many stereotypes by winning VLCC Femina Miss India Union Territory 2022. The newly crowned beauty, who was on a visit to the International Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD), Chandigarh, during an interactive session, talks about her special connection with the City Beautiful and preparations for the competitions ahead. Seerat who would soon be representing Chandigarh at Miss India contest, “It is the people of the city I am going to represent and that is a proud feeling.” Born in Chandigarh, she is settled in Gurugram with her parents now, but each summer is here to visit the Sukhna Lake and Sector 17 plaza.

So, what led her to the pageants despite her pursuing an MBBS degree? She says, “My father is a pilot and mother, a homemaker. There was no pressure from both of them. When I came to college, things changed as apart from studies, equal attention was given to co-curricular activities. When I broke the news to my parents about me getting into pageants, they were as happy as they were when I chose medicine.”

For a cause

Seerat wants to advocate higher education for girls while raising awareness about mother and child mortality rates. Also, she says, “It’s important that not just doctors but everyone associated with the medical field gets the respect they deserve. They were angels during the tough Covid times.” A singer, Seerat also wants to try out acting in the future. Her inspiration is Priyanka Chopra Jonas while Diljit Dosanjh is her favourite singer. She adds, “Diljit has kept the spirit of Punjab alive; he has always been real, never fake. He makes every Punjabi proud.”

Will the pageant draw her interest away from the medical field? “No chance, I am committed to doing MS as I have an interest in surgery. I enjoy being in the operation theatre and doing what I know best. Right now, my internship after MBBS is on,” she adds.