Being perfect: James Cameron threw an Avatar 2 script that he wrote in a year

Filmmaker James Cameron said before Avatar: The Way of Water there was a full Avatar 2 screenplay that was written and then thrown into the trash.

It turns out that at least an entire year of the 13-year gap between 2009’s Avatar and 2022’s The Way of Water was spent on a screenplay that will never see the light of day. “When I sat down with my writers to start Avatar 2, I said we cannot do the next one until we understand why the first one did so well. We must crack the code of what the hell happened,” director James Cameron said.

Cameron and his team came to the following conclusion: “All films work on different levels. The first is surface, which is character, problem and resolution. The second is thematic. What is the movie trying to say? But Avatar also works on a third level, the subconscious. I wrote an entire script for the sequel, read it and realised that it did not get to level three. Boom. Start over. That took a year.” — IANS