Bhumika Gurung and Ankit Gera to play lead in Hara Sindoor

Newly launched GEC channel Atrangii has announced its new show, titled Hara Sindoor.
It will feature Ankit Gera and Bhumika Gurung in the lead roles. Hara Sindoor is a story of Fogla village, where a girl’s birth is celebrated and rejoiced, only because the girls contribute to the village’s bizarre and horrendous ritual – Hara Sindoor.
The story depicts an incredible journey of a young girl named Rani, who was once a part of this ritual. But one incident turns her views upside down, changing her into a diabolic girl.
Says Bhumika, “I am playing Rani and just like her name she is a headstrong girl with strong beliefs and opinions. She is confident of what she does.The metamorphosis of a young simple girl into a fierce force is what the show will trace. I have always been inclined to do a show which will show powerful women and somewhere empower them. I am very excited to play the character of Rani. I am very choosy when it comes to picking roles but this character caught my eye.”
