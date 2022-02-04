Alma Hussein opens up about being body-shamed

Happy with the response for her character and the show Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii, actress Alma Hussein takes this opportunity to highlight a pressing social issue in times of social media— the fact that girls often are body-shamed and age-shamed. Recently, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash was criticised for addressing Shamita Shetty as ‘aunty’ on the show. Says Alma, “I’ve been through it, so I know how it feels. I’ve always been trolled for the way I look. I remember in 2019, when I was 15 and weighed 89 kilos, I was bullied at school and by many other people. I remember not going to school because I felt insecure and scared. I was told that I was ugly and fat, that’s when it hit me hard.”

She continues, “I regret believing in those harsh things I was told. I started to get anxious and often felt alone. I used to avoid meeting people till one day when I decided to deal with it. I lost 25 kilos in four months and understood that my weight never defined me. Thanks to them I only got fitter… Girls are expected to have an hourglass figure, perfect waist, perfect hip, hair, eyes etc. We have to understand that everybody is perfect in their own way, that it’s okay to have flaws. I think what we are lacking these days and must work on is our kindness.”