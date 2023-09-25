Bengali debut for Priya Banerjee

Priya Banerjee made quite a mark with her popular Netflix series Rana Naidu, a Hindi remake of the hit Hollywood show Ray Donovan, where she shared the screen with known actors such as Rana Daggubati, Surveen Chawla and Venkatesh Daggubati. Now, the actress is all set to make her Bengali film debut with the highly anticipated project, Chaalchitro, directed by Pratim Gupta.

She shared, “It is special feeling as I’m working in my mother tongue for the first time. I’m pretty sure my extensive family that lives in Kolkata, who are mainly Bengali speaking, will definitely watch it. My parents are very proud and happy that I’m doing a Bengali film.”

#Rana Daggubati #Venkatesh Daggubati