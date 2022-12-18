Karan Wahi, Sanaya Irani, Karan Kundrra to get a makeover on The Greedy Closet

Zee Cafe is now all set to telecast The Greedy Closet. The show will air at 7 pm on weekends starting December 18.

The show features the dazzling host Monica Dogra, who interacts with renowned fashion designers and celebrities from the television industry. The designers will be seen analysing the celebrity’s personal style and giving them a complete makeover.

The season will kick-start with the veterans from the industry, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and giving them company will be Sanaya Irani. The show will also feature Karan Wahi, TarunTahilani, Surbhi Channa and others.