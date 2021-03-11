Mika Singh to make a special appearance as groom's friend in Anupamaa, promoting his dating reality show

Mika Singh recently visited the sets of Star Plus’s popular show Anupamaa. The singer will be seen as a friend of the groom for an upcoming sequence. The set came alive with Mika Singh’s presence. Mika, along with the cast and crew of Anupamaa, performed the hook-step from the title track of his upcoming Star Bharat show Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti, where he will be seen facing the biggest, most important decision of his life. Everyone on the set of Anupamaa enjoyed grooving to Mika Singh’s beats.
Mika shared, “It was such a unique experience for me on the set of Anupamaa. All the cast and crew members made me feel at home with their warm reception. The festivities started with a bang and we did not want to stop. I enjoyed singing and dancing with everyone. Playing the groom’s friend made me excited and curious about my own wedding. Hopefully, I will soon find that special someone to celebrate every moment with.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani
As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...
19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory
Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...
Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack
Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...
Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes
Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...
Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards
Students not able to access Internet on the device