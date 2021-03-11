Mika Singh to make a special appearance as groom's friend in Anupamaa, promoting his dating reality show

Mika Singh recently visited the sets of Star Plus’s popular show Anupamaa. The singer will be seen as a friend of the groom for an upcoming sequence. The set came alive with Mika Singh’s presence. Mika, along with the cast and crew of Anupamaa, performed the hook-step from the title track of his upcoming Star Bharat show Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti, where he will be seen facing the biggest, most important decision of his life. Everyone on the set of Anupamaa enjoyed grooving to Mika Singh’s beats.

Mika shared, “It was such a unique experience for me on the set of Anupamaa. All the cast and crew members made me feel at home with their warm reception. The festivities started with a bang and we did not want to stop. I enjoyed singing and dancing with everyone. Playing the groom’s friend made me excited and curious about my own wedding. Hopefully, I will soon find that special someone to celebrate every moment with.”