Karan Wahi and Anya Singh shoot for 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' Season 2 in London

Actor Karan Wahi recently took off to London to shoot for the remaining schedule of his web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2. Interestingly, Karan essays the role of an actor in the show by the name of Karan only. The actor took to Instagram to post a picture with co-star Anya Singh and director Harsh Dedhia from their shoot location in London. They all look dapper in casuals.

Talking about the show, Karan says, “I am excited to be a part of Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2 with Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh and Sarah Jane Dias. I am particularly excited because I have watched the first season and thoroughly enjoyed it.”

The show revolves around two best friends, who meet after five years of separation. A heart-warming story that redefines the rules of friendship, it will soon premiere on ZEE5.