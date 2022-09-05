'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'-fame Charrul Malik likes comedy shows

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Charrul Malik talks about what she does to break the monotony of her profession. The actress says, “We work on a new story every day. In comedy shows, the good thing is that one never feels bored. In daily soaps, as we know, most of the scenes are emotional. I think people who like to laugh, never feel monotony. We laugh on the set. That’s a stress buster for us. The specialty of comedy is that there is no stress. When we read the scripts and practice, we laugh at that time also. In between work, I dance, make reels, post something on Instagram that helps me relax.”

Charrul also shares three tips for upcoming actors. “Be a good observer. Observe everybody around you, not only Bollywood actors but also others. It’s my first tip. Second is that you have to work on the way you speak. If we do not say our words clearly, then we can’t be good actors. The best actors know how to keep everyone engaged in the story. Thirdly, looks don’t matter, you have to create your style and never copy anyone.”