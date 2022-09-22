Bharti Jaffery,daughter of cinema icon Ashok Kumar, is no more

Actor Bharti Jaffery, daughter of cinema icon Ashok Kumar, has died, her son-in-law and actor Kanwaljit Singh confirmed. In a social media post, Singh, who is married to Jaffery's actor-daughter Anuradha Patel, said the veteran passed away on Tuesday.
"Our beloved Bharti Jaffery, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, neighbour, friend and inspiration has departed today 20 Sep (sic)," Singh wrote on Instagram as he shared pictures with Jaffery.
Jaffery's film credits included the 2001 Kalpana Lajmi directorial "Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence", starring Raveena Tandon, and the popular 1990s TV show "Saans", in which she starred with Neena Gupta and son-in-law Singh.
