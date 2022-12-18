Bharti shows her emotional side

In the latest episode of Moving In With Malaika, Malaika hosted comedian Bharti Singh. Malaika talked about trolls that almost every actress faces in the industry. Bharti broke down recalling how she had always been at the receiving end of trolls because of her weight.
The comedian, who is married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa, shared, “When I first posted a picture of our Roka ceremony, there were comments like – ‘Yeh hua asli combination hathi aur cheeti ka (This looks like an elephant and an ant).’ I have become funnier because I was trolled a lot. I faced taunts not just from outsiders but from my own people in the house.” Malaika consoled and hugged Bharti.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi
He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...
Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts
In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...
Argentina vs France: Stage set for clash of titans in FIFA World Cup final
History beckons Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and France’...
Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal
Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...
Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’
The 30-metre telescope will be the most gigantic scope ever ...