Bharti shows her emotional side

In the latest episode of Moving In With Malaika, Malaika hosted comedian Bharti Singh. Malaika talked about trolls that almost every actress faces in the industry. Bharti broke down recalling how she had always been at the receiving end of trolls because of her weight.

The comedian, who is married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa, shared, “When I first posted a picture of our Roka ceremony, there were comments like – ‘Yeh hua asli combination hathi aur cheeti ka (This looks like an elephant and an ant).’ I have become funnier because I was trolled a lot. I faced taunts not just from outsiders but from my own people in the house.” Malaika consoled and hugged Bharti.