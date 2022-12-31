Bhaweeka Chaudhary joins Maitree cast

Zee TV channel is now joining hands with Sunshine Productions after more than a decade for an exciting new show —Maitree.

Set against the backdrop of Prayagraj, the show focuses on the journey of Maitree and her soul sister, Nandini. While popular actors Shrenu Parikh and Namish Taneja will play the roles of Maitree and Ashish, respectively, Bhaweeka Chaudhary will be seen playing Maitree’s best friend since childhood, Nandini, in the show.

Bhaweeka says, “I am excited to work with such experienced actors. I remember I was in Chandigarh when I got selected for this role and I didn’t even think for a second to say yes when I got the call. Considering Shrenu has been a part of the industry for a long time, I had my inhibitions around her initially. However, being the down-to-earth person that she is, she made me feel comfortable from day one. Moreover, I am so glad to get this role because it is very similar to Jab We Met’s Geet and I always wanted to play a character like that.”