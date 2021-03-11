Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s cast enjoys a terrific time on Kapil Sharma’s show

The cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, including Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav, visited sets of Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show recently. While the episode will air during the coming weekend, Kartik Aaryan said he had a great time on the sets of Kapil’s show. The actor promoted Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside co-stars and the film’s director, Anees Bazmee.
After the shoot, Kapil Sharma posted a series of photos from the sets on social media along with the caption, “What a terrific evening.” Kartik re-posted the same pictures on Twitter and wrote, “Great night as usual.”
The film is a sequel to Priyadarshan’s 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Tabu will also be seen in this film, which will release in cinemas on May 20.
