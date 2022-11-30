Bhumi Pednekar headlines UN's campaign on violence against women

Bhumi Pednekar has been roped in to headline a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) campaign on violence against women. Bhumi says, “Violence has terrible consequences, both mental and physical. Gender-based violence is a deep-rooted social issue that needs to be eradicated from our society.”

She adds, “As a conscious citizen of India, I want to do my best to raise awareness about this social evil and try to sensitise people so that we can counter gender based violence. It is an honour to partner with UNDP on this important initiative to bring about change in our country. It is high time that we all come together, join forces and commit to changing the mindset of people and remove stigmas related to this. It will take time and a lot of effort but this is an important step to provide a cover of security for women and girls of our country.”