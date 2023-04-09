Bhuvan Arora to star in season three of web series Mirzapur

Bollywood actor Bhuvan Arora will play a part in season three of Mirzapur. He shared an image with Ali Fazal with the caption, “Guddu Bhaiya bolein hain train pakad ke Mirzapur aa jao.” Due to the storyline, impressive cast, and good performances, Mirzapur has been one of the most-talked about Indian series. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what’s in store for them in season three.

Bhuvan Arora has been part of multiple OTT series. His recent portrayal of Firoz in Farzi, alongside Shahid Kapoor earned him critical acclaim. Ali Fazal is another actor whose performances in various OTT series have received good reviews.