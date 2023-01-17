Bhuvan Bam is back on OTT with Rafta Rafta

Amazon miniTV has announced a new series, titled Rafta Rafta, which stars Bhuvan Bam and Srishti Ganguli Rindani as the leads. The seven-episode series promises an engaging, quirky, and fun experience navigating through the day-to-day issues of a married couple. Bhuvan says, “I have grown up in a middle-class family and the way marriage is perceived has changed drastically over the years, certainly because of many factors, known and unknown. While there is enough content available that narrates a romantic drama, we have tried to capture the nitty-gritty of a modern marriage in Rafta Rafta, with an unexpected twist!”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN designates Pakistan-based LeT’s deputy leader Abdul Rehman Makki a global terrorist
The UN Security Council adds 68-year-old Makki, the brother-...
Cold wave prevails in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius
At least 15 trains are delayed by one to eight hours due to ...
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur
The yatra will halt for the night at Mukerian
Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon says she is being attacked by fellow Republicans because of her Sikh faith
Dhillon, 54, a former California Republican Party Co-Chair, ...
China records first recent population decline as births plunge
The National Bureau of Statistics reports the country had 85...