Bhuvan Bam is back on OTT with Rafta Rafta

Amazon miniTV has announced a new series, titled Rafta Rafta, which stars Bhuvan Bam and Srishti Ganguli Rindani as the leads. The seven-episode series promises an engaging, quirky, and fun experience navigating through the day-to-day issues of a married couple. Bhuvan says, “I have grown up in a middle-class family and the way marriage is perceived has changed drastically over the years, certainly because of many factors, known and unknown. While there is enough content available that narrates a romantic drama, we have tried to capture the nitty-gritty of a modern marriage in Rafta Rafta, with an unexpected twist!”