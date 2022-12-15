Bhuvan Bam marks his OTT debut with upcoming series ‘Taaza Khabar’

Presenting a modern-day tale, Disney+ Hotstar has announced the trailer of its much-awaited action-drama series Taaza Khabar. Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam under the banner BB Ki Vines productions, directed by Himank Gaur and written by the duo Hussain and Abbas Dalal, the series will release on January 6, 2023.

Taaza Khabar marks the OTT debut of social media sensation Bhuvan Bam and also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, JD Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, and others.

Bhuvan Bam, who will be seen as Vasant Gawde, says “Taaza Khabar is a complete entertainer with elements of action, drama and romance. The show captures the ups and downs of life. This is also my digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar, which is a special feeling in itself and the love I have received for this is unimaginable, especially from my co-stars. Everyone on sets was an expert at their job, but it was a first for me and I’m thankful for all the relationships I cultivated.”