Big B calls Ajay Devgn’s direction in Runway 34 ‘marvellous’

Ajay Devgn made his directorial debut with the recently released Runway 34, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. Impressed by Devgn, Big B sent the actor a handwritten note of appreciation which was shared by Ajay on his social media handle.

Sr Bachchan wrote, “Ajay Ajay Ajay, an absolute honour to be a part of ’34’ and to be the recipient of a magnificent director’s gift. Your work is superior. The way you have put everything together is simply marvellous. They say it’s your best, but I know that there shall be many more bests. Congratulations.”

Responding to Bachchan’s lovely gesture, Ajay wrote, “When the illustrious and magnanimous Amitabh Bachchan stars in your directorial venture, it is an honour that is hard to encapsulate in words. And when he uses his heartfelt words in a hand-written note of appreciation it stirs emotions that are a heady mix of gratitude, quiet pride and satisfaction. Thank you Amit ji!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Drishyam 2 along with Tabu and Akshaye Khanna. He also has Bholaa, Thank God and Maidaan among others.