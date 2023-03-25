Big B resumes work after suffering an injury on the sets of ‘Project K’

Taking to social media, Amitabh Bachchan shared an update about his health on Thursday. He recently suffered an injury on the sets of Project K. The veteran actor broke his rib cartilage and suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage while shooting for an action sequence in Hyderabad.

The 80-year-old actor has shared that he has resumed work now. Big B wrote in his blog, “So despite the inconvenience of damaged body ... There must be desire and effort to repair … Which is being done with care and comfort of the EF (extended family) and well-wishers, and for which there is repeated gratitude and love...”

He also added that he had not recovered completely and was being treated yet. Big B continued, “Work schedules have been done and the charts start filling up again... To the joy of the moi ... For there is no better pastime than work … Yes the rib and toe are in a state of revolt … But solutions must be found ... and find we must.”