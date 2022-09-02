Amitabh Bachchan returns to work after testing Covid negative

Amitabh Bachchan has finally recovered from Covid-19. The actor returned to work on Thursday after spending nine days in isolation. Big B had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus for the second time since the onset of the pandemic in India. He shared the latest update about returning to work Thursday morning on his blog and wrote, “Back at work .. your prayers (folded hands emojis) gratitude .. negative last night .. and 9 days isolation over .. mandatory is 7 days .. My love as ever to all .. you are kind and concerned throughout .. the family Ef so full of care .. .. have only my folded hands for you.”

The actor currently hosts the 14th season of the quiz reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Showing concern for his work commitments, he had said in one of his social media posts, “The sudden issues of the work front and their adjustments if at all they can be, of how to catch up with lost time, especially in the matter of the TV programme which as we are well aware, takes an immense amount of time and energy to coordinate and set up.”

#amitabh bachchan