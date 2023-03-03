Bigg Boss 13 fame Tehseen Poonawalla is blessed with a baby boy

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Tehseen Poonawalla and his wife Monicka Vadera Poonawalla are blessed with a baby boy.
It is their first child together. Tehseen and Monicka have named their son Zurvan. On Instagram, Tehseen shared pictures of Monicka from the operation theatre and also of the newborn in his arms. He wrote in the caption, “We are pleased to announce the arrival of our son Zurvan, he who rules Time & Fate. Sending gratitude to the universe! Gratitude to the brilliant Docs & the support staff, the procedure was super fun & filled with laughter! Both @mvadera & Zurvan are doing magnificent!”
