On National Cinema Day, celebs are excited to watch a film in theatres

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has declared September 23 as the National Cinema Day to encourage cine-goers to celebrate a day in theatres. On this day, tickets across India will be priced at Rs 75 for all! This has come as a pleasant surprise for all film aficionados. Celebs share their thoughts…
Long time coming
Such a day should have been in place earlier. And if tickets are on offer, it is all the more exciting. I will go and watch Brahmastra. There is no substitute for watching a film in a theatre.
— Angad Hasija, actor
Boycotting boycott
It’s a nice strategy by the multiplex association to attract people during this boycott phase that films are facing. I feel that multiplexes should reduce their price on normal days too.
— Vijayendra Kumeria, actor
Late night show
I’ll surely be going to a late night show as I am shooting for a daily soap during the day. It is a fantastic initiative. I will go and watch Sita Raman with my family.
— Amal Sehrawat, actor
Important day
Not going is not an option. As an actor it is really important for me to be a part of this. I really want to thank everyone who watches our work and appreciates it.
— Nyrraa M Banerji, actor
Need of the hour
This is something different and unique. I am planning to watch Brahmastra today. Celebration of Cinema Day is definitely needed in a country like India, which has so many film lovers.
— Ashoka Thackur, actor
Pandemic effect
I think the pandemic has taught the audience how to spend money wisely. People are also spoilt for choice as OTT offers entertainment at a much lesser cost. I do think the way movie tickets are priced currently, along with refreshments, it has gone beyond the reach of a middle-class person.
— Shefali Jariwala, actor
Pulling the crowd
It’s a great initiative to get the crowd back to the cinemas. I think everyone would want to watch Alia Bhatt’s and Ranbir Kapoor’s movie Brahmastra.
— Florian Hurel, actor
Safety first
On National Cinema Day, everyone can get together and have a good time. I will be watching any film that releases today with my family.
— Sidharth Sagar, actor
