Bike diary

On World Environment Day (June 5), versatile actor Amit Sadh was showered with blessings by fans and well-wishers as he celebrated his birthday. Being a true nature enthusiast, Amit launched his YouTube channel, where he would be sharing experiences of his month-long riding expedition to various parts of the country in the first three episodes, titled Motorcycle Saved My Life.

During his journey, the actor travelled to various picturesque locales, including Balasinor, Ahmedabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Delhi, Chandigarh, Theog, Sangla, Kaza, Jispa, Prune, Padum and Leh. In the series, the actor sheds light on the importance of riding and how it played a pivotal role in transforming his life.

“Riding is therapeutic for me and as the title of my series suggests, Motorcycle Saved My Life’, there was a time in my life where I needed some clarity and that’s when my riding journey began. Through my rides, I got to experience nature closely, which played a crucial role in helping me feel better. That’s why, today on this occasion of World Environment Day, I request everyone to look after and protect our nature and environment. Through my series, I also aim to promote healthy riding experiences. I’m excited and happy to share this journey with everyone. There’s more to it, hopefully, more journeys and destinations. India is such a beautiful and diverse country, with places that are yet to be discovered by people and I hope they can see it through my eyes.”

