&PrivéHD launches a month-long schedule of foreign language films

This year &PrivéHD had launched its flagship foreign language block ‘Privé World Box Office’, which brought to the audience blockbusters from across the globe. The channel is now bringing a recap of the World Box Office.

The recap will run throughout the month starting today (December 5) at 9 pm on weekdays. It will feature some of the greatest movies of all times, including Taxi 5, The Farewell, Pain and Glory, Heidi, Foxter and Max, Ragnarok and Arab Idol, among others.

Directed by Franck Gastambide, Taxi 5 is an action-comedy film, which tells the story of a police officer. Next in line is The Wild Goose Lake, a neo-noir crime thriller based in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Adding to the drama is Arab Idol, which tells the story of Mohammed Assaf, an aspiring musician living in Gaza.