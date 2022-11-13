Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover blessed with baby girl; name her Devi

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child together on Saturday, November 12. And it’s a girl! Bipasha took to her Instagram account and dropped an official statement while sharing the first glimpse of her daughter. The actress even revealed the name of her daughter in her post saying, “Meet Devi Basu Singh Grover”. Stating that she is the manifestation of their love and blessings of the goddess, Bipasha calls her ‘divine’. The actress wrote, “The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine.” — TMS
