Blake Lively is tempted to get thigh tattoo of Ryan's face

After a fan of Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds shared a video of themselves getting a tattoo of the actor’s face on their leg, his wife joked that she wouldn’t be opposed to getting inked herself.

The actress, who is expecting the couple’s fourth child, reposted the December 30 clip on her Instagram Stories, with the playful caption, “I realise pregnancy is a strange time to get a thigh tattoo but I’m nothing if not committed.”

The fan’s tattoo design featured the actor’s face, blue tribal designs and the phrase “NO RAGRETS SWITCHING TO MINT MOBLIE,” in reference to the Free Guy star’s telecommunication company. —IANS