Boiling point: From Mandana to Sona & Urfi, celebs react to Sajid joining BB 16

Actress Mandana Karimi, who once accused filmmaker Sajid Khan during the #MeToo movement, has said in an interview that she is not interested in working in Bollywood after the Heyy Babyy director joined the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. She even made her Instagram account private.
The actress, who was seen playing the lead role in Bhaag Johnny said that there is no respect for women in the industry. “For people, life has become like, ‘if it’s going to benefit me and I can make money, who cares?’ The industry is a place where someone is someone’s mum, boyfriend, girlfriend or husband. It’s like, ‘You scratch my back and I will scratch yours’.” Sajid was accused of sexual misconduct by seven women during the #MeToo movement in 2018.
Mandana continued to add that now she is no more interested to work in Bollywood and she is not going for any auditions. Apart from her, singer Sona Mohapatra recently took a dig at the makers for bringing Sajid on the show.
She took to Twitter and posted: “This is #SajidKhan, now on a reality TV show. Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV,for children no less. #KailashKher? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo. Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved & sad lot.” —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Enforcement Directorate holds raids on liquor contractors in Faridkot, Ludhiana, Chandigarh
Searches held at various locations of liquor baron Deep Malh...
Human rights campaigners of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
'The Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their ...
Rupee falls 15 paise to close at all-time low of 82.32 against US dollar
The Indian currency for the first time closed below the 82 l...
Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims' trucking business and had feud with them
The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got prett...
Mohali RPG attack case solved, claims Delhi Police; 2 held
Were tasked by Pakistan-based gangster-terrorist Harvinder R...