Boiling point: From Mandana to Sona & Urfi, celebs react to Sajid joining BB 16

Actress Mandana Karimi, who once accused filmmaker Sajid Khan during the #MeToo movement, has said in an interview that she is not interested in working in Bollywood after the Heyy Babyy director joined the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. She even made her Instagram account private.

The actress, who was seen playing the lead role in Bhaag Johnny said that there is no respect for women in the industry. “For people, life has become like, ‘if it’s going to benefit me and I can make money, who cares?’ The industry is a place where someone is someone’s mum, boyfriend, girlfriend or husband. It’s like, ‘You scratch my back and I will scratch yours’.” Sajid was accused of sexual misconduct by seven women during the #MeToo movement in 2018.

Mandana continued to add that now she is no more interested to work in Bollywood and she is not going for any auditions. Apart from her, singer Sona Mohapatra recently took a dig at the makers for bringing Sajid on the show.

She took to Twitter and posted: “This is #SajidKhan, now on a reality TV show. Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV,for children no less. #KailashKher? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo. Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved & sad lot.” —IANS

