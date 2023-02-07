Actor InderjeetModi recently won accolades for his magnificent acting in the Hotstar series Aashiqana 2

Actor Inderjeet Modi recently won accolades for his magnificent acting in the Hotstar series Aashiqana 2. In the web show, the audience got to see some bold scenes of his character Raj.

Performing intimate scenes onscreen is something everyone is not comfortable with. Inderjeet shares, “Generally, I look for a challenging parameter in the story and the character I am offered to play. And if performing bold scenes is the demand of the script and seems valid, then I am open to doing them. My formula is simple...”