Bold take: Achint Kaur posts a video on the idea of independence

Achint Kaur made a recent video post on Instagram about the importance of independence in women. While recognised for depicting strong characters on screen, in the clip she reveals her vulnerable side. The actress’ parents were divorced when she was just a year old and since then, she has been moulded by her mother.

She says, “It was kind of grilled into my head that when you grow old, you have to be independent and take responsibility for yourself as well as for your mother.” While the actor says it was pure conditioning for her, she now feels that there is more to what independence means. She has come up with her own community, “I, Me, Myself”, to empower today’s women to embrace their bold, unapologetic, unabashed selves.