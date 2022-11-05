Boney and Janhvi Kapoor get candid on The Kapil Sharma Show

Known for her stellar performances, Janhvi Kapoor along with her father and producer, Boney Kapoor, will be seen together for the first time on Indian television as they make an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. They will be promoting their upcoming film, Mili.

During the shoot, the father-daughter duo also spilled some beans on their personal equation. Boney said the only time he scolded Janhvi was when they were on a holiday in New York.

Boney revealed the time when Janhvi and Sridevi used to get him worried with their outings. Boney said, “I scolded Janhvi only once when we were in New York for a holiday. And, over there at a restaurant Janhvi ordered a grilled fish with no butter and I was like what’s the fun of having fish without butter? She started dieting at the age of 13 as people used to pull her leg. She was never fat, she was just healthy.” Janhvi also shared stories as to how her father Boney Kapoor is a perfectionist.