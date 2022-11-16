Emily Blunt slams 'strong female lead' label

Actress Emily Blunt during a recent interview rejected the term strong female character and said she was ‘bored’ of getting scripts where her character is labeled a ‘strong female lead’. “It’s the worst thing ever when you open a script and read the words ‘strong female lead,’” Blunt said.

“That makes me roll my eyes. I’m already out. I’m bored. Those roles are written as incredibly stoic, you spend the whole time acting tough and saying tough things.” Blunt said that her latest character, Cornelia, on the western revenge series The English, was far ‘more surprising’ than what the simplified ‘strong female lead’ label describes. “She’s innocent without being naive and that makes her a force to be reckoned with,” she added.

The English stars Blunt as a frontier woman hell-bent on avenging the death of her son. Cornelia partners with an indigenous farmer named Eli (Chaske Spencer), who is also on a mission to reclaim his land. — IANS