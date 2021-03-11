Shilpa Shetty takes a break from social media

Shilpa Shetty, who has always been quite active on social media, has taken a break from it. The actress enjoys a huge fan base and used to post inspirational videos on yoga, fitness, family as well as her day-to-day activities. On May 12, Shilpa took to both Instagram and Twitter to announce that she was taking a break from social media as she was ‘bored of the monotony’. Shilpa posted an all-black photo and wrote, “So bored of the monotony, everything looking the same… Going off social media till I find a new avatar.” — TMS