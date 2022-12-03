Brad William Henke, known for his work in TV series such as Sneaky Pete and Lost, passed away recently. The 56-year-old actor’s family revealed that he died in his sleep. However, no cause of death was given. The Pacific Rim actor was born in Columbus, Nebraska on April 10, 1966. He was the football team captain and an all-academic student at the University of Arizona.
Subsequently, he began playing on the defensive line for the Denver Broncos team. He also played at the Super Bowl XXIV. The footballer turned to acting after moving to Los Angeles in 1994. Initially intending to pursue coaching, the Justified actor landed numerous casting calls for commercials and eventually bagged guest spots in television series like Chicago Hopes, Silk Stockings and Nash Bridges.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka
The BSF personnel open fire after noticing the movement of t...
G-7 joins EU on US$ 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
The move is a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder t...
IMF says it fully supports India's G20 agenda
India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday
Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit
The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...