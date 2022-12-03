ANI

Brad William Henke, known for his work in TV series such as Sneaky Pete and Lost, passed away recently. The 56-year-old actor’s family revealed that he died in his sleep. However, no cause of death was given. The Pacific Rim actor was born in Columbus, Nebraska on April 10, 1966. He was the football team captain and an all-academic student at the University of Arizona.

Subsequently, he began playing on the defensive line for the Denver Broncos team. He also played at the Super Bowl XXIV. The footballer turned to acting after moving to Los Angeles in 1994. Initially intending to pursue coaching, the Justified actor landed numerous casting calls for commercials and eventually bagged guest spots in television series like Chicago Hopes, Silk Stockings and Nash Bridges.